In Los Angeles will host the beauty pageant ‘Miss Russian California-2020’
“Miss Russian California-2020” is the contest of talented and beautiful Russian-speaking women in California. A beauty pageant — a bright event that is impossible to miss.
Here you will see not only the participants of the contest “Miss Russian California”, but also unsurpassed participating in another contest — “Miss Eastern Europe-2020”. It will be a true celebration of beauty, grace and talent.
Tickets can be purchased at the event will be held on November 23.
All guests will enjoy an unforgettable gala concert with participation of stars of show business, a fashion show from famous designer, the photo shoot on the red carpet and many other attractions.
The evening will end with colourful ceremony of awarding the winners.