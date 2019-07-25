In Luhansk region, the candidate has not passed in Parliament due to double
And could be another winner
One of the candidates for people’s deputies in the Luhansk region could not pass in the Parliament.
He lost part of his votes for candidate double. This was reported by the Committee of voters of Ukraine in Facebook.
It is noted, during the counting of votes the district election Commission 106 acknowledged the elected candidate from the “public Servants” Alexei Kuznetsov, who voted for 21,49% of the voters.
Second place went to independent candidate Yury Furman from 19.37% of the votes. While its counterpart, the independent candidate Andrew Furman ranked eighth, received 3,44% of the votes.
As a result, given these votes, winning in the district could get Y. Furman.
Meanwhile, from the party of “servant of the people” on the district No. 133 in Odessa region held a well-known athlete, master of sports of international class in powerlifting 26-year-old Artem Dmitruk. The guy now has all the chances to get into Parliament with 32,66% of the votes in her constituency. He overtook its nearest competitor by a few percent – the candidate of the movement “Oppositional platform For life” 34-the summer businessman Victor Baransky, which according to the results of counting of votes received 26.2 percent support. Note, currently processed 96,54% of protocols, so the final results of early parliamentary elections remain unknown.
As the press service of the Central election Commission, Dmitruk was born in the town of Kazatin of Vinnytsia region and is the owner of several championship belts in Boxing, Sambo and pankration, received higher education and now owns two gyms in Odessa.
As we reported earlier, on the CEC website posted information about that in the 105th constituency (Luhansk region) completed counting of 100% of the votes and the winner of the election installed. However, this information is not true.
“We declare that the information posted on the CEC website, is not true, and its publication is a crime. Assume that in the night from 22 to 23 July 2019 was made illegal intervention in work of system “Elections”, the statement reads.