In Madame Tussauds Beyonce put in place of the Queen of great Britain
In the London Museum named Madame Tussauds in place of the Queen of great Britain have put up soul-diva Beyonce made of wax. The artist has depicted in shorts, jacket and long boots.
Singer Beyonce the creators of the figures depicted in the stage and a fairly realistic pose. Visitors to cultural institutions may give the impression that the singer’s going to sing and dance.
In the picture, which appeared in the social network Instagram, you can see that the wax copy Beyonce is the exposure of the Royal family. Nearby are statues of princes Philip, Charles, Harry, William. Also there are sculptures of their spouse Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. By the way, last met beyoncé last summer at the premiere screening of the remastered film “the lion King”.