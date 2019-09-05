In Maine, a man pretended to be dead not to pay debts for rent
The tenant in Fort Kent (me) was arrested after pretending to be dead before the master of the house, who came to collect the rent. This writes the Bangor Daily News.
The owner of the apartment on main street called the police when he discovered that his tenant, 28-year-old Ted Zarins, no signs of life.
The homeowner asked for help and a police officer in Fort Kent Curtis Picard with the officer County Sheriff came to call.
According to the chief of police of Fort Kent Tom Pelletier, when the police arrived, they found that Zarins conscious and not in need of medical care.
Seeing that the man owed a large sum of the rent, the cops came to the conclusion that he pretended to be dead order to get rid of the landlord.
Officers also found that at the name of Zarina a warrant was issued for his arrest because he failed to appear in court on the felony charge.
Picard Sarenza arrested on a warrant, he was taken to the Aroostook County jail.
The trial of the man will be held on Monday, September 9.