In Malaysia forbidden to look at half-naked Jennifer Lopez
Malaysia has banned the film “the Fraudsters of wall street” (“Strippers”), which starred Jennifer Lopez. A film about the intrigues has not passed the local censorship because of the “excessive indecent content”, writes KP with reference to the BBC.
Council for film censorship in the country said that bare Breasts, erotic dancing and scenes with drugs made the movie “unfit for public viewing”.
Distributing the film in Malaysia the company Square Box Pictures has confirmed a ban of the film in his account Instagramа. At the same time, “Strippers” are gaining popularity in cinemas in the US and the UK.
The newspaper reminds that the premiere of “Cheats…” took place on September 7 in the world, and 12 in Ukraine. The plot of 7 dancers elite strip club, bright and ambitious girls need money. Their savings in a moment of crisis turned into “penny”. So they decide to take revenge on major customers entertainment options — traders (stock berzovia) and regain his life.
Starring Jennifer Lopez (“shall we dance”), Constance Wu (“Crazy rich Asians”), Julia Stiles (“the Bourne Supremacy”), Keke Palmer (“grey’s Anatomy”), Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”), Madeline brewer (“the handmaid’s Tale”), KARDi Bi. The film is based on a true story, which is disclosed in the article New York Magazine in 2015. Judging from the title and trailer already clear that in the film a lot of scenes where Actresses are dancing in skimpy outfits.
