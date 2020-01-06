In March, the Mustache could be a champion in hevewae: from Joshua today is the deadline for choosing the next opponent
Alexander Usik and Derek Chisora
At Christmas time, when the camp Anthony Joshua needs to decide on the candidate next opponent will be Englishman.
Joshua’s dilemma is to arrange a duel with Oleksandr Usyk or Kubrat Bullet.
We will remind, the Ukrainian is the official Challenger for the WBO heavyweight title, while Bulgarian is the official Challenger, assigned to the IBF.
Both organizations immediately after the rematch between Joshua and Andy Ruiz on December 7 in Saudi Arabia, sent an official letter to the British asking to start negotiations with Mustache and Bullet. Joshua got 30 days to negotiate.
If by January 7 in the Federation will not be sent an official agreement will be announced tenders. Everything goes to the fact that Joshua will have to give up one of the belts. And most likely, in may at Home, Anthony will defend the IBF belt with a Bullet, while the WBO title will remain vacant.
Then in March he will battle Cirrus and Derek Chisora.
It is noteworthy that Mustache, Chisora or Joshua associated with promotional company Matchroom Boxing.