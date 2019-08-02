In Mariupol passengers of a minibus scared girl with Python

В Мариуполе пассажиров маршрутки напугала девушка с питоном

Today passengers of a share taxi No. 101 scared the girl who rode the bus with Python.

About it 0629 I reported by residents.

Big snake was sitting on the shoulders of the passenger bus. The other passengers were afraid to get closer to the mistress of the reptiles.

Note that Python is not a poisonous snake. Often resourceful residents use a snake for the business allowed to be photographed with him on the beach for money.

