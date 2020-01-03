In Mariupol the cost of heat and hot water decreased by 23.7%
In the payment in December 2019, which the residents of Donetsk region will receive in January of this year, the cost of heating and hot water will be reduced. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Pavel Kirilenko in Facebook.
He noted that the state administration performs the task of the President and the government to reduce tariffs.
“At reduced rates people will pay for the Dec — for bills that will arrive in January. Performed the job of the President and the government to reduce the tariffs for the population. Work with local governments to in other cities and towns the people had the opportunity to pay less,” — said Kirilenko.
Thus, the cost of heating and hot water were reduced for subscribers:
- “Mariupolteplomerezha” 23.7%;
- “KP “heating” Uglegorskogo city Council” 16%;
- OOO “Bakhmut — Energy” at 12%;
- CAT “Kramatorsk heating network” of 11.8%;
- KP “Pokrovskaia” 10%;
- RME “Donetskteplokommunenergo” is 9%.
Recall, according to a government decree, in case of change of the size of charges for heating and hot water supply in connection with a change in the price of natural gas during the heating period the heat supply organization should reflect this monthly payment documents consumers left in the month that follows the settlement period.