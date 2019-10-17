In Massachusetts, a student was suspended from school because he hugged her
12-year-old student was suspended from school in middle school in Worcester, Massachusetts, because he embraced the physical education teacher during the lesson.
“I do not expect that the teacher would be okay with the fact that it touched or hugged, but I, as a teacher, expect that she will explain to the students about what boundaries exist in her class”, — quotes the foster mother of a boy NBC Boston.
Julie Orozco, foster mother of student demands for change after her son was odstranit from school for 10 days and got a recording about a physical attack on the teacher.
“I said he put his hands on the teacher, says Julie Orozco. — I was shocked and asked details about what happened, and then told me that he hugged his gym teacher”.
“At the end of the day I just hugged her, really nothing happened,” said seventh-grader.
NBC10 Boston does not mention the name of the 12-year-old boy, but Orozco says he fully recognizes that goofing around with friends in gym class when the teacher told him to sit down and do nothing.
“I walked over, hugged her and said, “Please, I don’t want to sit and laze, because I like the game,” he said.
After about 5 minutes the teacher allowed him to continue.
Orozco says that the boy was summoned to the principal’s office. According to the woman, after several phone calls and emails Director has reduced his school records to “violation” and his suspension was reduced to 4 days. But the mother says in the school rules there is nothing about her arms, and she doesn’t want this incident was used against the boy in the future.
“If you can admit that you had no way to inform students about your expectations, but then say, “He’s 12 years old, he should know that hugging is bad” — it’s funny,” says the boy’s mother.
By phone the Director of the school district has not commented on the incident.