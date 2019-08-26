In Massachusetts a woman died after a mosquito bite
In Massachusetts at least four people have contracted a rare virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, including one woman who died.
59-year-old realtor Lori Sylvia contracted the virus through a mosquito bite last week on Monday, August 19. But on Saturday, August 24, the woman died, she told her husband, Robert Silvia, Jr.
“She had such a beautiful soul,” wrote daughter in the post in Facebook.
“I just don’t understand how such a wonderful person so soon got away from me,” she continued.
The Department of health of Massachusetts, stated that his laboratory has confirmed the fourth case of EEE this year in women older than 50 years of the southern district of Bristol.
Since 2013, the state was not a single case of infection among humans until earlier this month officials announced that a Rochester man over 60 years old, another person over the age of 60 in Northern Franklin County and a man from Grafton at the age of 19 was among the infected.
The disease can affect people of all ages and can cause fever, headaches, lethargy or brain infection, and death.
This year the virus was discovered in 330 samples of mosquitoes in Massachusetts.
Some of the insects on Rhode island also tested positive for the virus, but in this state there have been no confirmed cases of the disease among the people.