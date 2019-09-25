In Melitopol inadequate driver was bitten by a police officer
The work of law enforcement officers dangerous and unpredictable. Sometimes during a routine check of documents it is possible to obtain telesnye damage.
So, August 7, in 12 hours 30 minutes, on Lomonosova street in Kyiv, the police stopped the car and asked the driver to show documents and to leave the car.
However, the man showed aggression, trying to strike one of the guards, and the second bit. He thereby committed a willful disobedience of the lawful demands of police officers, what was the administrative Protocol.
Recently Melitopol city court examined the case and appointed the offender to a fine of $ 136 UAH, UAH 384 payment of court fee.