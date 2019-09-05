In Messi’s contract with Barcelona does have one unique item – media
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi on the terms of the contract may terminate the agreement with the club at the end of each season, according to “Sport-Express”, referring to El Pais.
To do this, the Argentinian is sufficient to notify the club before 30 June each year.
While Leo has the right to go to a club not in Europe, the newspaper notes.
His contract is valid until the summer of 2021.
Last season the Argentine played 50 matches for the club, scoring 51 goals and gave 22 assists.
This season he has not left the field due to injury.