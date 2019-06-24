In Mexico held to retire a dog rescue named Frida
In Mexico after nine years of service left for retirement a rescue dog which became world famous thanks to its action after the devastating earthquake of 2017. This writes
On the eve of the Navy of Mexico held a special ceremony in honor of the Golden Labrador Retriever named Frieda. She took part in 53 missions in Mexico, Haiti, Guatemala, and Ecuador. Dog rescued 12 people and found more than 40 bodies.
“Her barking always gave me hope, and moments of pain and uncertainty it brings relief,” – said the Deputy commander of the Navy of Mexico Eduardo Redondo.
Pictures of Frida in a protective mask and socks, which looks at the wreckage of the school in Mexico city in 2017, disseminated by the world media and became the symbol of hope for Mexico after the earthquake, which killed more than 300 people.
What the dog will do after retirement, is still unknown. But there is every reason to believe that Frida can move to the village, where it will train the next generation of dogs-rescuers.
Recall that in Russia on 21 June was the Day of canine units of the interior Ministry. The holiday was established by order of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Russia from June 18, 2004.