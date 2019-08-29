In Mexico in an attack on a bar, 26 people died (PHOTO)

Loading...

Twenty-six people were killed in the attack on a bar in Coatzacoalcos, in the Mexican state of Veracruz. This was announced on Wednesday, the General Prosecutor of the region on his page in Facebook.

“The death toll is 26 people, including 10 women and 16 men, 11 people were injured and remain in hospitals,” – said in the recording posted on Twitter by the Supervisory authority. According to authorities, the attack on the entertainment involved at least 10 people. They started the fire in the bar, then opened small arms fire on the people, vybegallo from the premises, reports TASS. The attackers also threw in firebombs.

The Governor of Veracruz Cuitlahuac Garcia stated that the authorities failed to establish the alleged organizer of the attack. We are talking about Ricardo, nicknamed crazy, which in July this year, was arrested, but later released without charge.

Excelsior notes that a bar in the port city was in the area, which is considered the place of the collision of conflicting criminal groups.

Armed attacks on clubs and bars in Mexico happens quite often. In mid-August, a group of people attacked a pool club in the Mexican city of Irapuato and shot eight people. And in April, in one of the bars of Minatitlan, also located in the state of Veracruz, killing 13 people, including a child. The attackers began shooting, when the institution held a family celebration, RBC.

In the first half of 2019 from the hands of criminals in Mexico has killed over 17.6 thousand, 5.1% more than in the same period of 2018, a record number of homicides. Responsible for the deaths of thousands of people carries the drug mafia.

The President of Mexico, andrés Manuel lópez Obrador on 20 August admitted that his government failed to improve the situation in the security sphere. According to him, the authorities “were able to stabilize the situation” but not “have reduced the number of crimes”.