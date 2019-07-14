In Mexico, mayor held a fun experiment on officials
He stayed homeless for the day.
The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuauhtemoc Carlos tena wanted to check the work of social services, which have repeatedly complained about the locals. To this end, he became homeless and went to ask them for help, reports of NV.
For this he was dressed homeless and sat on the wheelchair, then went to the Department of social development of the city, where he would get an allowance for food aid.
There is no one willing to help him to make out of paper and only one person invited the mayor to eat.
After that, tena went to the town hall where going to ask for a meeting with the mayor. But due to the fact that employees could not find the key to the locked Elevator for people with disabilities, he had a long wait under the building.
In the end, he offered to meet with the mayor and his Secretary. After that, Carlos tena completed the experiment and conducted the meeting.
According to the mayor of Kawamata, it was frustrating to see how officials treat ordinary people. Tena said that no longer wishes to hear from citizens complaints about bad treatment of them.