In Mexico, street fighting began after the arrest of the son of the legendary drug Lord: the arrested…

In the Mexican city of Mexicali have arrested the son of legendary drug Lord Joaquin Guzman Loera, known as El Chapo (“Shorty”). The El Chapo, head of the Sinaloa cartel, currently serving a life sentence in an American prison.
His 28-year-old son Ovidio Guzman continued together with his brothers, his father. After his arrest in the city turned real street fighting. The members of the cartel tried to recapture the building. On was brought out armored vehicles. I heard the gunshots, explosions, burning cars. The militants have blocked roads. The government urged the terrified residents urged not to leave their homes. Those who caught the shootout on the street, sought refuge in supermarkets and other relatively safe places.
In the end, according to the Daily Mail, for security purposes, civilians, Guzman had to be released. And the police retreated.
At the same time, taking advantage of the resulting chaos, their local prison escaped another a few inmates.
