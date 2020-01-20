In Miami freeze iguanas: after record snowfall Americans are waiting for dangerous cold
The system of winter storms that brought snow from the Great lakes to New England, out in the ocean, but this does not mean that the cold weather will make the break. About 10 million people from Montana to Illinois to face with a dangerous cold, and even Miami would be so cold that iguanas can freeze and numb, writes CNN.
According to the publication, low temperatures are enhanced due to the strong wind — so the cold is felt most strongly. The Northern plains and the Midwest of the US will experience temperatures that “felt” like 20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit (-29-40 Celsius). The cold along with the wind can cause frostbite on exposed skin in just 10 minutes.
Despite the fact that storm away from US shores in the North-East of the country snow will fall even more. The national weather service said that the territory from new York to Central Maine is expected from 6 to 12 inches (of 15.2-30.5 cm) of snow. In several places in just 48 hours has already formed a high snow cover: in Loriane, Michigan, dropped 18 inches (46 cm), Hovland, Minnesota, 16.5 inch (42 cm), in Gill, Wisconsin, 12 inches (30.5 cm), in Gray, Maine, 11.2 inches (28.4 cm) in Jonesville, Vermont, fell 10.5 inch (26,7 cm) of snow.
It is expected that on 20 and 21 January a strong cold air will move from the Midwest to the East, and from Maine cold streams moves South and will be so far that will reach the Florida Keys. Since 20 January, the temperature can be 10-15 degrees below normal.
It is projected that by the morning of 22 January in Miami, the temperature drops to 43 degrees Fahrenheit (6 Celsius): it’s cold enough to many iguanas in the region slowed their livelihoods. The temperature is below 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 Celsius) can enter the iguana in a stupor or asleep. In view of such an iguana may seem frozen in place, and even dead, in fact she’s just chained and out of this state, when the temperature becomes higher. Here’s how it might look:
After waking iguanas can be aggressive, so residents are advised to be careful.
Cold weather will persist in the South-East until January 21, and Florida until January 22.
In the Midwest winter weather led to difficult conditions on the roads. According to the patrol of Minnesota, on 18 January, between the morning and afternoon has seen no less than 341 of the accident, and 302 car either turned or went off the road. According to the patrol, 35 people were injured, but nobody was seriously hurt.
Authorities in some States urged drivers to stay off the roads. On the same day, the weather was unfavorable for flying, but by 19 January, the situation has improved. Incoming flights at the airport of new York JFK were late an average of 2.5 hours on January 18 in the evening on January 19 and was only 120 cancellations.
In Canada, a snowstorm set a record
The most Eastern province of Canada was under a 30-inch (76 cm) layer of snow on Friday, January 17 — the record for the number fell in the 24 hours of snow, writes Fox News. Residents of the provincial capital St. John’s struggled trying to clear the snow drifts with a height of 12 to 15 feet (3.6-4.5 m) remaining after the storm. The snowfall has led to a number of interruptions in the supply of electricity and the closure of businesses and roads were treated exclusively for the movement of ambulances. Officials called the canadian armed forces, to liquidate consequences of bad weather.
Local residents reported that the snow had covered not only cars, but also the first floors of many houses.
This storm canadian meteorologists have called “the bomb”, which is rapidly increasing its power. Although the storm was short, it proved to be extremely fierce, even for the area where there are strong winter ocean storms.
Nearly 7,000 customers in the area of the province is St. John’s was faced with the interruption of electricity on 18 January and before the problems had 10,000 customers, according to the local office of Newfoundland Power.
The Department of transportation and works of Newfoundland and Labrador announced that on 17 January, the operators of snow removal machines have processed more than 100 requests for assistance, including 24 from ambulances, police 23 of 60 from the population.