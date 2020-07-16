In Michigan dispute over the mask ended in a deadly shooting
In Michigan the police shot a man suspected that he was attacked with a knife on the man, his prestigioso for non-use of protective mask at the store, BBC reports.
It all started in a milk shop, where a suspect named Shawn Ruiz assaulted a 77-year-old man, when he shamed his lack of a mask.
Then Ruiz got in his car and fled the scene.
Later, he was stopped by the Deputy who shot the suspect as he rushed to her. This shooting happened half an hour after the attack in the store.
Police in Michigan released a video of the incident between the police and the suspect.
It shows the police stopping the car, and its driver, identified as Ruiz, rushes to the assistant Sheriff, who shoots him after a brief struggle.
Police say that 43-year-old attacker had a weapon. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.
77-year-old visitor to the shop, in the attack on suspected Ruiz, also is in hospital he is in stable condition.
This is not the first dispute concerning the wearing of masks in the United States, which ended tragically. In early July the security guard of shop in Gardenia, South of Los Angeles, accused in the murder of a visitor wearing a mask.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1113
[name] => shootout
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => perestrelka
)
shootout
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27234
[name] => Crime
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kriminal
)
Crime
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28603
[name] => facial mask
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => maska-dlya-lica
)
mask лицаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark