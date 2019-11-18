In Michigan one weekend out hunting accidentally shot two children and an adult
In Michigan hunting season for deer gun owners get a hunting rifle and this sometimes leads to accidental injuries. So, in two unrelated cases, gunshot wounds were got by two children and an adult.
In the first weekend of hunting season in Michigan three people were accidentally shot from hunting rifles, writes the New York Post.
The first incident occurred on Friday, November 15, when a man accidentally fired a hunting rifle at his home in the County of Crawford, and fragments of bullets hit two of his two sons 4 and 6 years.
Dad tried to put firearms in the shelter when it suddenly worked. Shrapnel from the bullets went through the wall and struck the brothers who were in the kitchen. Children have not received serious injuries, said the police report.
The second shooting occurred at about 17:30 on Saturday, November 16, when 29-year-old man took his 28-year-old brother for a deer and accidentally shot him with a rifle in a cornfield Boston township.
The brothers went in different directions in search of deer, and when the older brother heard who, in his opinion, and was moving close to the animals, he was in his younger relative.
The man called 911 as soon as he realized that he shot his brother. The victim was taken by air to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.
None of the arrests were not carried out.