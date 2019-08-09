In military warehouses in Turkey bombings: the first part of PE
After recent state of emergency in Russia, where the military warehouses in the Krasnoyarsk region broke ammunition, a similar incident happened in Turkey.
According to local reports, on the night of Friday, August 9, there were explosions at an ammunition depot in Rahalison district of Hatay. Residents of several districts had to be evacuated.
In some houses the blast wave had broken Windows, and the walls went crack. Local residents reported a series of explosions. Some argue that they lasted until the morning.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in Russia, near Arkhangelsk, at the Central marine test site of the Russian Navy, there was an explosion during the test of liquid rocket propulsion. Two were killed, six people were injured.
