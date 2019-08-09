In military warehouses in Turkey bombings: the first part of PE

| August 9, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

На военных складах в Турции прогремели взрывы: первые детали ЧП

After recent state of emergency in Russia, where the military warehouses in the Krasnoyarsk region broke ammunition, a similar incident happened in Turkey.

According to local reports, on the night of Friday, August 9, there were explosions at an ammunition depot in Rahalison district of Hatay. Residents of several districts had to be evacuated.

На военных складах в Турции прогремели взрывы: первые детали ЧП

In some houses the blast wave had broken Windows, and the walls went crack. Local residents reported a series of explosions. Some argue that they lasted until the morning.

As previously reported “FACTS”, in Russia, near Arkhangelsk, at the Central marine test site of the Russian Navy, there was an explosion during the test of liquid rocket propulsion. Two were killed, six people were injured.

Photo from https://www.aa.com.tr.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.