In Minsk agreed on the date of the new indefinite ceasefire in the Donbas and agreed on the exchange of prisoners (PHOTO)

The contact group on conflict settlement in the East of Ukraine held on Wednesday in Minsk one of the most fruitful of its meetings, having agreed a summer truce in the Donbass, the preparation of a large prisoner exchange and the repair of the bridge in the Village of Lugansk, one of the few crossings across the line of demarcation. It is reported by RIA “Novosti”.

Following the meeting, the Russian envoy Boris Gryzlov said that the negotiators in Minsk focused on addressing issues of human security in the conflict zone and humanitarian tasks. According to him, Ukraine still does not fulfill a number of commitments, but the meeting “in the end, became one of the most effective”.

OSCE special representative Martin Sajdik, too, was pleased with the results. He told reporters that the meeting of the assistants of the leaders of the “Normandy format” (Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany), held July 12 in Paris, has given impetus to the work of the contact group and will continue to have a positive impact in the future.

Among the main results of the recent Minsk negotiations – coordination of a new indefinite truce, on which side he worked for several meetings. According to Sajdik, in the Donbass in recent times, an increasing number of violations of the ceasefire regime and casualties among the civilian population. In the end, the contact group agreed on a statement about a complete cease-fire on July 21, 00.01 GMT (coincides with Moscow).

In his turn, Gryzlov has paid attention that the statement on the truce includes additional measures to strengthen compliance with the cease-fire. So, in the case of violations of the cease-fire will be taken disciplinary measures, but about the violation will be reported to the special monitoring mission (SMM) of the OSCE. The contact group stated the need to abandon the offensive and reconnaissance and sabotage operations from the use of any type of fire, including sniper, and from the placement of heavy weapons in the settlements and near them, primarily on the civilian infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, hospitals and public areas.

In addition, the negotiators said in the document “about their shared and strong commitment to” full implementation of the Minsk agreements. They are committed to provide reliable and safe access of the OSCE SMM on all territory of Ukraine.

As told by the DND Ombudsman Daria Morozova, the self-proclaimed Republic of Donbass also suggested that Kiev urgently to exchange prisoners by the formula “all for all”. For a final check lists for the exchange of Kiev has requested up to six weeks, then the contact group will appoint a specific date of the exchange. According to Morozova, until it is confirmed that on the territory controlled by Kiev is 101 people requested Donetsk and the territory of the DNI – 50 people wanted by Kiev.

LC representative in the humanitarian subgroup Olga Kobzeva reported that the authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic is ready to transfer to Kiev 19 prisoners in exchange for the 107 supporters of the Republic. Press Secretary of the representative of Kiev at the talks in Minsk Leonid Kuchma Daria olifer confirmed that the humanitarian sub-group on Donbass agreed in the shortest possible time to prepare for the exchange. “69 to 208”.

“Any phased exchanges we do not accept”, – said the DND Ombudsman, Recalling the negative experience of the last exchange, when subsequent phases was put on hold for a year and a half. The last exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Donbas took place in December 2017. Then the parties to the conflict stated that the process of releasing detained persons will be continued.

In addition, the contact group for several years unsuccessfully discussed the need to repair the bridge across the Seversky Donets at the checkpoint “Stanitsa Lugansk”, which was destroyed in 2015 as a result of military action. The parties have now agreed on the restoration of the bridge, and the conflicting parties will carry out the reconstruction at the same time.

“The parties will provide the working group on humanitarian Affairs for ten days from their parts of the project to repair a bridge over the river Seversky Donets in the area breeding in the area of the settlement the Village Lugansk. Sides simultaneously start the repair of the bridge: the Ukrainian side will restore the collapsed span of the bridge, and astronomical clock (separate districts of Luhansk region, controlled by the Kyiv) will restore the surface and fencing”, – said the OSCE representative.

Sajdik noted that before the repair, the parties will conduct the dismantling fortifications simultaneously and at the same time, since the structures on the bridge. He stressed that the parties took the obligation not to use the bridge for military purposes, and for subversive political activities, he will serve exclusively civilian purposes. A bridge near the village of Lugansk remains one of the few crossing points across the line of demarcation.

Meanwhile, first assistant to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Sergey Shafir said portal LB.ua that Zelensky intends to conduct negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and “to reach the normal negotiation process with Russia”

“We are looking for the opportunity to enter the conversation on equal footing,” said Shafir. According to him, Putin demonstrates that “owes nothing”, but Kiev still have confidence that Zelensky “have those talks”, as he all their actions demonstrate a willingness to them. This is evidenced by the current renewal process of the Minsk agreements.

The first priority of Ukraine assistant Zelensky called the return of the sailors, detained in the Kerch Strait at the border crossing with Russia. “If Putin will give the us military, it is a chance to sit down and talk to him,” said Shafir.

He also stated the need to return the “mental” under the control of Kiev territories of Donbass. “Crimea is a very difficult subject. Let’s start with the Donbass, and finish the Peninsula,” – said the assistant President. Safir also pointed to the permanence of the Ukrainian position on ownership of the Crimea. A few days before it became known that Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of prisoners during the month.