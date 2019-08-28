In Minsk arrested protesters on July 27 Nikita Chirtsov (PHOTO)

Loading...

Belarusian police detained in Minsk by one of the parties inconsistent with the authorities of the protest action on July 27 in Moscow, Nikita Chirtsova who was wanted. About this TASS said a source in law enforcement bodies.

“He was detained by Minsk police, who told him that he is wanted per share on July 27,” – said the Agency interlocutor, without specifying details.

Now the detainee is in an urban police Department of Pershamajski district of Minsk, reports “OVD-info”, citing the grandmother Nikita Chirtsova.

In turn, Lefortovskiy district court of Moscow reported that Chirtsov was fined for participating in illegal actions. “He was found guilty of an administrative offense provided for by part 5 of article 20.2 (violation of the participant of public action of the established order of holding meetings, rallies, demonstrations, marches or picketing), he was sentenced to a fine,” said the court, without specifying the amount of the fine.

We will remind, on July 27 protest action “For fair elections” in Moscow was attended by about 3 thousand people, claimed the authorities. Was then arrested nearly 1,400 people. To disperse the demonstration used batons and stun guns, it has affected about 80 people. In the next few days in Moscow courts received for consideration 1043 administrative case under article 20.2 of the administrative code (“violation of the established procedure of organizing or holding meetings, rallies, demonstrations, marches or picketing”). 88 detainees sent to administrative detention ranging from 3 to 30 days. Hundreds of participants have been fined up to 150 thousand rubles.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin called these peaceful protests “planned and well-prepared” “mass riots”. With the filing of the mayor of the RF IC opened a criminal case under this article, which provides for a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment.

In the case of participation in “mass riots”, which is also called “the Moscow affair”, accused 13 people are. All their court were detained, and now they are either in the ITT or in the SIZO. Punishment in the form of eight years of imprisonment threatens the 21-year-old great student-scientist HSE Egor Zhukov, 48-year-old employee of the departmental security railway Eugene Kovalenko, a former resguardar Kirill Zhukov, Ivan Podkopaevu, Samariddin racabov, the coordinator of the headquarters of the unregistered candidate, Lyubov Sobol Alex changers, 22-year-old student of MSTU named after Bauman Daniil Konon, who graduated from previously, the Moscow presidential cadet school named after M. A. Sholokhov with a gold medal, 22-year-old libertarian from Nizhny Novgorod Vladislav Barabanova, 25-year-old sales Manager Sergey Ananichev, 25-year-old programmer and student of MIPT Aydar Gubaidulina, the volunteer staff of the Lyubov Sobol, Sergei Fomin, a 26-year-old individual entrepreneur Daniel the Fugitive, 20-year-old member of the party “Yabloko” and a student of the RSU named after Kosygin Valery village of Kostenki.

The fourteenth defendant in the case about mass riots was the Director of TV channel “the Doctor” Dmitry Vasiliev. After the arrest the television Director, who has diabetes, took insulin and glucometer. In the end, the suspect was in intensive care with suspected brain edema. However, doctors managed to save him. Then Vasilyev was expelled from the circle of suspects.

Also the RF IC opened a criminal case on 318-th article of the criminal code of Russian Federation (application of violence concerning the employee of law enforcement). The reasons for excitation of criminal cases became the sputtering gas with pepper spray and throws the urn, fragment curbs and paper Cup (Sergei Alenichev) in the direction of the security forces, the attempt to raise the visor of resguarda (Kirill Zhukov), hand gestures (Egor Zhukov).

At the initial absurdity of the criminal case on the riots pointed out by many experts. The Council under the President of the Russian Federation on development of civil society and human rights doubt that the case was at least some reason. Share protesters behaved peacefully, at verification experts of the HRC no “trace of the pogroms, arson, destruction of property, the use by participants of the public event weapons, explosive devices, explosives, toxic or other substances could not be found”.

The investigation also believes that the protesters “prevented the movement of pedestrians and vehicles by limiting the free access of citizens to public services and infrastructure, social welfare and houses, violating the rights of citizens not participating in illegally held a public event”.

In addition, the protesters, “breaking under part 1 of article 27 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation the right of others to freedom of movement, disturbing the public order, were chanting the slogans of a political nature, attracting the attention of citizens and media representatives and urged them to take active illegal action, than created a real threat of harm to the health of citizens, property of physical and legal persons, public order, public security and other protected constitutional values.”