In Minsk during the salute by shrapnel killed a woman, several people injured (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The woman died during the festive salute in Minsk on the occasion of the independence Day of Belarus on 3 July, several people were injured. The incident was reported eyewitnesses in social networks. The investigative Committee and the Ministry of defense confirmed the information about the incident, according to the portal Tut.by.

“During the salute something went wrong. Two strong explosions on the ground, a mushroom of smoke,” he wrote on Twitter one of the witnesses of the incident. Another witness wrote that “something happened to the main installation on the lake: one charge exploded on the ground and flew out the glass.”

“At the Komsomolsk exploded two units or two volleys at the start. At the sports complex “Dynamo” took a flyer out of glass,” wrote an eyewitness named Alexander. Another eyewitness, who was near the Stela “Minsk – hero city”, reported that by about the third minute of the fireworks was heard two strong cotton. Then volleys near the stele ended, whereas in other parts of the city, the fireworks continued.

The investigative Committee reported that the incident killed a woman born in 1955, who was watching fireworks on the banks of the river Svisloch. To save her failed. Eyewitnesses reported that the woman is the neck was a metal shard. “Currently, investigators carried out checks to her death. Solves a question on excitation of criminal case”, – informs SK.

“For some reason I translated a sight from one firework to another, as noted by a flying something. The speed was not very big – like a giant beetle flew by, and directly the woman neck. At this time there came an awesome explosion. Glasses fell down. My opinion was directed towards the river, and I saw the woman fell, and a fountain of blood from his neck. The daughter of this woman was holding her by the neck, and where the blood came from a very large stream. The daughter shouted that a shrapnel hit my mom in the neck,” – said an eyewitness Telegram-channel Nexta.

According to him, the shard, which was injured a spectator, “was lying in a few feet away from women” and was “a little bigger than a matchbox” – size 5 5 inches and a thickness of 2-3 mm. “Here, in time of peace just catch the shrapnel. No more fireworks,” – concluded his story the viewer.

According to preliminary data, several victims needed medical assistance in connection with the acquired damage, but hospitalization is not required. The exact number of people applying to medical institutions is established.

As a result, several Windows were broken in several buildings, including the house on the street Chervyakova, 4. The reader said that “in the house at least 5 of these Windows.” Now there are emergency workers – under the broken Windows of the flats put the orange pieces under them did not go to people. The area around the scene is cordoned off, there are criminologists.

It is reported that among the victims was a teenager who with a friend and watched the fireworks over the dam, on the waterfront. “Exploded fireworks, Egor sharply leg ache has become, he fell in pain. We did not see a shard flew to him, or something. The scratch is big, the leg broke,” said the second teenager. Edition Onliner.by writes that the other victim shrapnel wounds to the hands and abdomen and open fracture of the hand.

It is known that the salute was provided by a patrol Rota commandant of the battalion of the Minsk military command. In a statement, the defense Ministry statement said that the Commission of the Ministry together with the Investigative Committee establishes the causes of the incident.

“Injured 4 people. Of these, one woman was injured, not compatible with life. War Department expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased and will provide the necessary assistance”, – reported in Department. It also noted that the charges of the party had been previously applied to fireworks.

Another incident occurred when military equipment returned to the base after the parade. T-72 tank skidded and almost tossed it on the sidewalk where there were several people: according to the channel Nexta, the cause of the skid was slippery asphalt. As a result of incident nobody has suffered.