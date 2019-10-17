In Minsk have detained the employee of the ‘Troll factory’ – a defendant in the case of interference in elections (PHOTO)

In Minsk have detained the citizen of Russia Anna Bogacheva, came under US sanctions in the case of the intervention in the American elections, RIA “Novosti” a source familiar with the situation. It is clarified that this came at the request of the United States October 13, about 22 hours in one of the hotels.

“She was with a husband and small child went to rest”, – told the Agency interlocutor, adding that Bogachev contacted the Russian Consulate in the Republic. About the detention also reported “Interfax” member of the Public chamber of Russia and the President of Fund of protection of national values Alexander Malkevich, who said her husband is detained. Status Bogacheva in connection with the detention are unknown.

“The situation in connection with the detention in Minsk law enforcement authorities of the Republic of Belarus of a Russian citizen Anna Bogacheva is in the attention of the consular Department of the Embassy of Russia in Belarus, whose members have called for in such cases, consular support,” Facebook said in the foreign Ministry.

The press service of the interior Ministry of Belarus reported that precise information about the detention Bogacheva. In the State border Committee of the Republic said that at the borders of Belarus and airport Minsk this citizen not detained. The foreign Ministry of Belarus information on the Russians Bogacheva also not comment.

Anna Bogacheva is among the 12 employees of the Agency of Internet research, associated with the “chef Putin,” Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to the United States, this Agency, in 2014, participated in operations to intervention in the elections and political processes in the United States. In February 2018 from Washington, they were charged with attempting to interfere in the American presidential election in 2016. 12 citizens of Russia and three Russian companies accused of eight counts, including “conspiracy against the United States” and “Internet fraud”: this is about the campaign of misinformation in social networks.

The then U.S. attorney General Robert Mueller was also charged himself Prigogine in funding anti-American information operations, which allegedly conducted by the Agency for Internet research. Among the accused, in addition to Prigogine and his companies Catering Concord, Concord Management, and the Agency’s Internet research, were citizens of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bystrov, Mikhail Burchik, Alexander Krylov, Anna Bogacheva, Sergei Polozov, Maria Bouda (Belyaev), Robert Bowd, Jeyhun Aslanov, Vadim Podkopaev, Gleb Vasil, Irina and Vladimir Kaverin Wreaths.