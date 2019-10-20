In Minsk housing and communal services showed a funny method of cleaning
The original method of cleaning demonstrated in the capital of Belarus.
Twitter has a video about how the windshield wipers in an unusual way clean one of the streets of Minsk, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 112.
The video lasts just seven seconds, but has already managed to collect almost 7 thousand views.
The author of the video name is Kristina Pastuszek. Comments publication KYKY she confirmed that she made the entry on Minsk Karl Marx street.
In the frame there are two women in orange working forms. One sweeps, the other shakes the tree. Probably to sweep up fallen leaves.
“To write web, supposedly the reason is the imminent arrival on the street of Alexander Lukashenko,” — says in the media.
