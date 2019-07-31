In Minsk “spat” on the ban of the authorities and married two geese
The resident of Minsk by the name of Andrew, which contains goose Harvester in the apartment and regularly shares with subscribers rollers of funny situations from life in the urban goose, decided to follow southam fans and to marry your pet with his “sweetheart named Krishna, with whom he spent time, arriving in the village, reports TUT.by.
A couple dressed in costumes according to their gender roles at the ceremony, ordered the photographers, invited to the wedding Registrar has rolled out the red carpet and invited guests. After the wedding the couple wore special rings on the neck.
Earlier the wedding was planned to be held in Loshitsa Park, but local officials opposed. The head of Minsk city Executive Committee Artem Tzoran explained that the inability to hold a retreat ceremony caused by the mismatch situation with the law of Belarus on the family and marriage.
“Marriage is the voluntary Union of a man and woman, which is on terms stipulated by this Code, aimed at family creation, and creates for the parties mutual rights and obligations”, — stated in the document. But because geese cannot be considered a man or a woman, he is not able to apply.