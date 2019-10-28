In MISSISSAUGA as a result of rain one car was completely flooded (PHOTOS)

Last weekend in MISSISSAUGA was very heavy rain, which resulted in several cars caught at the wrong time and wrong place, and was even almost completely in water.

Early on the morning of October 27, three people had to be evacuated from their cars, because half of the vehicles are unable to proceed. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

A powerful rain fell on MISSISSAUGA in the night of Saturday, local police warned of severe flooding on Torbram Road South of Rena Road.

In addition, it was reported that the police and fire service MISSISSAUGA arrived to rescue the driver, whose car was completely in the water, and the owner stood on the roof. Also nearby was a van, half-hidden in the water.

After the evacuation of three motorists the road was closed for some time to prevent recurrence of similar situations.

Police said that the flooding on the road led the construction work in the area, which disrupted the drainage system.

When in MISSISSAUGA this weekend was hit by torrential rain, against the greater Toronto area acted metpredprijatija about the possibility of such weather and the meteorologist Canada, on Saturday night fell from 25 mm to 40 mm of precipitation in the form of rain .