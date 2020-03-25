In Mississippi and Alabama was struck by a powerful tornado: there is destruction and victims
“Large and devastating” tornadoes swept through the northeastern part of Mississippi and northwestern Alabama closer to the evening of Tuesday, 24 March, writes USA Today.
According to reports, the floods recorded injuries and destruction in the town of Tishomingo, Mississippi, near the border of Alabama.
According to the Weather Channel, in Tishomingo was destroyed a General store Dollar General. The chief of police of the town Mike Kemp confirmed information about several injured .
The national weather service in Memphis has confirmed that a tornado passed through the territory shortly after 17:30 local time.
Meteorologist Mike Johnson said that there were reports of massive damage to some structures and trees in the area.
After going through Tishomingo, the tornado crossed the border with North Alabama, prompting the weather service AccuWeather in this regard to release the very rare warning about the emergency.
According to the weather service, on Wednesday, March 25, are projected to be drier and calmer weather conditions.
