In Missouri, a missing man was found alive at the bottom of the gorge
A cyclist stumbled upon a damaged car at the bottom of the gorge in Missouri. Inside the car he found a badly wounded man, who went missing six days ago, writes Fox News.
About the loss of her husband, 37-year-old Ryan Linneman from Lee’s Summit, said his wife. Six days later, he accidentally found a man drove a Bicycle on the road. Initially he thought that the car left the driver dead.
“Obviously as a result of the accident he was seriously injured, and couldn’t get out of the car. If the biker had not been stumbled, not sure how it would be found,” said police Sergeant bill Mahoney.
Nobody knows how long Linneman was in the car.
During his search, the police tried to ping cell phone.
“The device showed that the mobile phone is off or battery is down,” says Sergeant Lee Summitt Police Sgt. Chris Dupree.
Dupree added that the police were looking for Linneman activity on his debit and credit cards, but to no avail.
At the time of writing the news of Linneman still not regained consciousness. Relatives continue to pray and hope that he will come out of it.