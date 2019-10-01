In Missouri is a fabulous pumpkin festival with nocturnal illuminations. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
Silver Dollar City theme Park in Missouri — each year, inviting guests to a festival Pumkin Nights, or “Pumpkin night”. This is an amazingly beautiful and cozy autumn action attracts crowds of visitors.
This year the festival will be decorated with 10 thousands of pumpkins, of which 2500 will be decorated with carved designs handmade by the best masters, writes USA Today.
At this time of the year Silver Dollar City is transformed into a seasonal Wonderland, where everything is dedicated to pumpkins.
The festival will feature a huge pumpkin scarecrows, spiders, cats, owls, and totem animals.
Here you can buy unique works of art from the experts in the carving on the pumpkins.
And yet — to attend a party with dancing for the whole family and enjoy pumpkin treats.
The most wonderful time occurs after sunset — in the pumpkins and the Park lights are lit, it’s just a fantastically beautiful sight!
As stated on the event website, “Pumpkin night” is an adventure with illumination, involving thousands of glowing pumpkins as well as new characters, new fall fun, seasonal flavors and more.
The event has already opened, “Pumpkin night” will be held from Wednesday to Sunday each week, from 25 September to 26 October inclusive.
Please note: Silver Dollar City can’t come in carnival costumes, for security reasons.
Address:
Silver Dollar City
399 Silver Dollar City Parkway
Branson, MO 65616
Phone: 1-417-336-7100, 1-800-888-7277
Website: silverdollarcity.com