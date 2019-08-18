In Moldova, killed himself a close associate of the oligarch Plahotniuc: what happened
In Moldova, killed himself a businessman Yury Luncasu included in the so-called “inner circle” of the oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc. He shot himself in the car, which was found on route 6. About incident it became known on 17 August at 20:07, Russian media reported. We will remind, on September, 6 in Moldova scheduled early parliamentary elections.
It is noted that Luncasu found when the weapon is legal and registered to a businessman.
The incident
All he owned six firearms.
The reason for the suicide is not yet known.
Luncasu married one of the sisters plahotniuc and was the founder of several major Moldovan companies including construction, furniture and cigarette business.
Recall that plahotniuc fled from Moldova in the evening of 14 July, immediately after the change of power in the country. The official report says that he went abroad “for a few days to the family,” but it strangely coincided with the departure from Chisinau of several business jets in the direction of Istanbul, Odessa, Moscow and London. These aircraft left the Republic policy in opposition to President Igor Dodon, as well as the new ruling coalition, headed by Maia Sandu.
