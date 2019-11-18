In Moscow a large-scale fire with explosions: the network got the impressive video
November 18, 2019
In Moscow the large-scale burning warehouse with equipment.
Russian media reported explosions and rapid spread of fire in the warehouses, on the street of Marshal Proshlyakov. According to one version, the warehouse explode oxygen and propane cylinders. It is also reported that of the neighbouring buildings evacuated people.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Moscow Mytishchi burning CHP-27 “Northern”. The fire was so massive that it was visible from many parts of the Russian capital. Possible cause of PE were called a fire at a gas station in the CHP
