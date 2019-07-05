In Moscow, a massive explosion (video)
July 5, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On Friday, July 5, in Moscow, an explosion occurred on a gas car the gas station. Exploded propane. Then she lit up gas stations and two truck. The flames quickly spread to the cabins.
The incident occurred in the so-called New Moscow near the shopping center “Novomoskovsky”. There is an emergency evacuation of people. According to Russian media reports one person was injured.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter