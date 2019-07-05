In Moscow, a massive explosion (video)

В Москве прогремел мощный взрыв (видео)

On Friday, July 5, in Moscow, an explosion occurred on a gas car the gas station. Exploded propane. Then she lit up gas stations and two truck. The flames quickly spread to the cabins.

The incident occurred in the so-called New Moscow near the shopping center “Novomoskovsky”. There is an emergency evacuation of people. According to Russian media reports one person was injured.

