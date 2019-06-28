In Moscow after a severe rainstorm flooded the entrances to the airport Sheremetyevo (photo)

В Москве после сильнейшего ливня затоплены подъезды к аэропорту "Шереметьево" (фото)

In the administration of the Moscow “Sheremetyevo-1” advised passengers not to go to the airport on the vehicles using “alternative ways and routes” — the entrance to the terminal In turned into a river.

As reported by “Lentech”, eyewitnesses claim that the water stopusa street after heavy rains, don’t leave because of a broken storm sewer. In Telegram resource has posted photographs taken in the vicinity of the airport.

As previously reported “FACTS” in the “Sheremetyevo” caught fire aboard a Sukhoi Superjet 100 of Aeroflot, which flew to Murmansk, but was forced to return to Moscow. Then, during a fire killed 41 people.

