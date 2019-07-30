In Moscow courts, mass arrests of protesters
In Moscow arrested participants of the protest action in support of the independent elections to the Moscow city Duma, which took place on 27 July.
According to “OVD-info”, the day, the Moscow courts have arrested 40 people involved in the rally.
Leading “Bulk Live” Vladimir Milov has received the maximum term of arrest — 30 days. Four people were arrested for 15 days, others for a term of three to 13 days.
In addition, 79 of the protesters received fines for a total amount of 1.3 million rubles.
In total, the Moscow courts received 203 reports of administrative offences during the protests on 27 July.
Arrests at the protest rally in Moscow on 27 July, police and Asgardia.
As told by rossm nineteen-year-old soldier of Regardie, they blocked the streets and “worked mostly on the students”.
The guy said that he was not sorry for the protesters.
“We are wringing them because they ran, and we must behave calmly. And in General, it is necessary to think before to go out with leaflets and scrolls for them I accept,” — said resguardar.
“I am satisfied with the current government I’ve lived under Putin”, — said the soldier.
According to the children’s Ombudsman of Moscow, the shares detained 47 minors, many of them unnecessarily.
According to media reports the rally was injured 77 people. Regardie said about the two soldiers who received eye burns from pepper spray.
Recall of the campaign for free elections in Moscow on July 27, detained 1373 person. More than 150 stayed the night in the police Department.
Opposition leader and blogger Alexei Navalny were detained on the eve of the protest — July 24. On July 25 he was arrested for 30 days.
One of Russian opposition leaders Ilya Yashin has called Muscovites and other Russians to enter new protest on August 3.
