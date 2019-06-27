In Moscow died the leader of the group “Leap year” (video)
Tuesday, June 25, in a Moscow hospital died, a popular Russian musician Ilya Kalinnikov. The founder and the permanent leader of group “Leap year” was 46 years old. His death was reported in the Facebook group Director Alex Kahn. He wrote that Ilya’s heart stopped.
From other sources we know that the school was heart failure.
Ilya Kalinnikov was born on 28 may 1973 in Fryazino Moscow region. In the late 80s formed the band “Leap year”. All the songs she performed, written by himself. They became national hits. Most famous are “Metro”, “Best love song”, “Movie”, “the Sixth day”, “silent light”.
Kalinnikova, the group released only one album — “returned”. It was certified platinum. “Leap year” a lot of concerts in the 2000s, and then virtually disappeared.
Many lines from songs Elijah steel winged people. For example, “We could serve in intelligence”, or “What is the essence of funny out of life”.
