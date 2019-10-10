In Moscow died the widow of the legendary actor (photo)
The widow of the legendary Soviet actor Anatoly Papanova Nadezhda Karataeva died in Moscow.
On the death of the actress was announced by Telegram channel 112.
*Nadezhda Karatayeva
A few hours ago Karatayev was taken to the intensive care unit of Moscow hospitals. 95-year-old actress has long suffered from pneumonia and on 10 October she got worse, she called an ambulance.
According to the daughter of the artist, Karataeva was taken to intensive care and assessed her condition as serious.
*Karatayev and Papanov in his youth
Nadezhda karatayeva was an actress of the Moscow academic theatre of satire. There she served for 64 years. Also starred in many movies.
In its filmography — “Gnezdo gluharya”, “give me life”, “Native people” and others.
We will remind, on October 5, 2019, after a long illness died Ukrainian actress of theatre and cinema Marina Kuklina-May.
