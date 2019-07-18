In Moscow doctors save a famous actress Inna Churikova, media
In Moscow providing emergency assistance to the famous actress Inna Churikova, which was bad at the theater “Russian song” at the Olympic Avenue. Churikova was busy in the play “Old maid”.
A source familiar with the situation told the “360” that the actress tripped and fell on stage.
“It happened during the performance. She was taken by ambulance to an x-ray. But at first glance there are no fractures, no concussion, maybe a bruise or something. Hope all is well”, — told reporters colleague, Inna Churikova, Ekaterina Vasilieva.
In turn the husband of the actress Gleb Panfilov said that he did not know the cause of her sudden illness.
It is noted that after an emergency meeting physicians made the decision about the hospitalization of Churikova in the Institute Sklifosovsky.
In April of 2019 she was already ill before the start of the play “the Audience” in the Theatre of Nations. Then called the ambulance, then 75-year-old actress still played the show in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.
Churikova remembered by the audience roles in the films “Elusive Avengers”, “the very Munchausen”, “Shirley Myrli” and mnogochislennyh theatrical productions.
We will remind, in June doctors had to urgently hospitalize the Russian showman of Bari Alibasov, poisoned with cleaner pipes.
