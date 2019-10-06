In Moscow extinguished the fire in the building of the MFA of Russia
On Saturday, October 5, in Russia, burned the building of the Ministry of foreign Affairs.
According to the Russian “Interfax”, the fire on Smolensk square in Moscow broke out in the basement of the building in the evening. Prior to this, in the basement of the Ministry carried out maintenance work.
The foreign Ministry said that the fire occurred in one wing of the building.
“In one wing of the building of the foreign Ministry on smolenke smoke. Firefighters work at a place”, — stated in the message Department.
In a press-service of the Russian emergency situations Ministry confirmed that the building of the foreign Ministry burned, without disclosing details.
Later in the Ministry said that the fire is localized, and there were no injuries.
As reported by “FACTS” in the Russian Krasnoyarsk there was a terrible fire in the street Gusarova. The fire started in the middle of the night on the third floor of a typical five-story building. The fire killed eight people, four of them children.
