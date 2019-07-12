In Moscow found dead crime boss, the leader of one OPG
In Moscow (RF) was found dead by one of the leaders of Solntsevskaya organized criminal group (OCG) 51-year-old Alexander Franzevich. He died of inflammation of the peritoneum (peritonitis), reports portal Mash.
It is reported that the body of the Frantsevich was discovered in his apartment in the metro area Marino. Franzevich was known by the nickname Hans. He was engaged in extortion of businessmen.
The Solntsevo criminal group was formed in the late 1980-ies on the territory of the municipal district of Solntsevo. In different periods, according to militiamen, the group consisted of about 300 people. They were engaged in smuggling, racketeering, selling drugs, weapons and vehicles, kidnapping and killing people.
In addition to the Solntsevo they wielded in the Odintsovo and Pushkin districts of the Moscow region. In addition, the criminals tried to spread its influence on all South of the Russian capital. The group today operates in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod and other major cities.
As previously reported “FACTS”, 46-year-old “kingpin” Nadir of Salifou named Lotu Guli flew to Baku, capital of Azerbaijan. The reasons for his visit to his homeland were not disclosed. It is noted that now on it threatened to get back behind bars.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter