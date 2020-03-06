In Moscow found dead the Odessa chess player, who played for the national team of Russia against Ukraine
In Moscow found the bodies of the Ukrainian chess player Stanislav Bogdanovich and his girlfriend Alexandra Vernygora also professional players. This writes the Russian “Federal news Agency”.
The exact cause of death is specified, however, according to the preliminary version, the pair could be poisoned “laughing gas” – a number of them found balloons with nitrous oxide.
“Of young persons are already installed. Dead is 18-year-old professional chess player Alexander Bubnov. Athlete held 1861 the place in the ranking of world chess Federation (FIDE). The dead young man is 26-year-old grandmaster from Ukraine Stanislav Bogdanovich. He was a champion of Ukraine in chess in 2013”, – said the Agency.
The dead girl
As writes “KP-Ukraina”, a few days before the death of the Ukrainian grandmaster Bogdanovich played for the Russian national team in the match against Ukraine, which was yielded to criticism in social networks.
“Say to those who didn’t understand why I played for Russia. First, for me it zadonatil. I’m only doing what’s best for business. Until it was Donato, I honestly have not played for anyone. Secondly, I am now in Russia. It would be ugly, being a guest, to speak out against those who provide a warm welcome. This is just a tribute” – explained then its position.
We will remind, the championship of Ukraine on chess among young men till 18 years Stanislav Bogdanovich won all four games. Odessa became the sole leader of the championship.