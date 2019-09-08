In Moscow have detained a well-known activist who helped the Ukrainian prisoners of Kremlin
In Russia on election day, detained activist Victoria Ivlev, which helped the Ukrainian prisoners of the Kremlin. She reported about it in Facebook itself.
“And here’s what’s new: arrested at Tver without explanation. With me in the paddy wagon Black Maria S., Filina Elena E. hazard Ilya wilamowitz, Kotov V. N., Kondratyev Maxim A., Khromova Anastasia, Kuznetsova V., Usmanov Tatiana, Maria Vladimirovna Alyokhina. WITH YOU, MOSCOW! Upd in 18-54. Azar was released with an apology. And we were brought to the police station Mashinskoe. Sitting in the paddy wagon at the entrance to the police station”, — stated in the message.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, September 5, in Moscow, the court sentenced civil activist Konstantin Kotova, who supported me in prison for captured Ukrainian sailors, to 4 years in a General regime colony. The activist is charged with “repeated violation of the rules of holding rallies”.
As he wrote, "FACTS", September 5, in Moscow, the court sentenced civil activist Konstantin Kotova, who supported me in prison for captured Ukrainian sailors, to 4 years in a General regime colony. The activist is charged with "repeated violation of the rules of holding rallies".
