In Moscow hospitalized Elena Malyshev (video)
Famous Russian TV presenter Elena Malysheva in Moscow hospitalized with hypertensive crisis.
She Malysheva shot his hospitalization and broadcast all in Instagram.
58-year-old TV presenter said that her first is high pressure — 200 to 130 mm Hg.
“The pressure is always the threat of stroke. I am a doctor and know what to do. It is very important that in such situations you also behave properly” — wrote Malysheva.
Here are tips from leading programs “Health” and “Live healthy!”:
“Call an ambulance.
If you are one of the house, open the front door so the ambulance could get in, if you lost consciousness. I was alone and did it all.
Drink of the canopy. It very slowly decreases pressure. That’s good. Quickly reduce the pressure impossible.
Even if the doctors of “ambulance” you lowered the pressure, still do not refuse hospitalization. With the pressure to be trifled with. To be tested and understand the reasons for its increase.
Here is a list of tests that have to be made:
with the biochemical analysis of blood creatinine, electrolytes (potassium, magnesium, sodium), TSH, cholesterol, glycated hemoglobin, urine analysis. Required tests: ECG, echocardiography, if the kidney is something wrong on tests — ultrasound of kidneys; may need CT scan of the head.”
By the way, all the tests Malysheva did, but the causes of high blood pressure is not found.
We will remind that Elena Malysheva, doctor of medical Sciences, Professor. Since 1997, tells viewers about health.
