In Moscow, looking for the unknown Savior, on the fly, caught a young child who fell out of the window
In Moscow a bystander saved fell from the window of child, grasping it on the fly. Two-year-old boy was left unattended by the parents, he reached the window and fell down with flats. The child remained alive only by a lucky chance. After the fall of the baby diagnosed with abrasions and concussion, but there were no serious internal injuries.
Saved the baby the man went about his business, leaving contacts, but the boy’s relatives hope to find the hero. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.
A similar case was recently in the Turkish Istanbul. 17-year-old saved two year old girl fell from a second floor window. The young man caught the child a few inches from the ground.
In Ukraine with the onset of heat also, cases with children fall from a height. This occurs when parents leave the child unattended and either open or covered with a lightweight mosquito net.
