In Moscow pharmacies medicines you can now take a loan at 23% per annum
November 22, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Moscow one of the pharmacy chains have introduced a new service — crediting for the purchase of drugs. A message from the channel “Rain” caused a storm of emotions in the network.
So, one of the wearer bitterly noted that the loans now need to issue and purchase fish and meat.
“He came into the store, saw the prices and bought with Woe ring… squid”, wrote Tatiana Solomina.
“That’s it, face stability and breakthrough,” — reacted to the Sergei S.
We will remind, in Russia regularly fixed price surges, which the locals react to cruel fights in stores.
