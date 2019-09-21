In Moscow provocateurs disrupted a play about the war in Donbas and in the process of Sentsov
On Friday, September 20, in Moscow the representatives of the SERB broke the play about the war in the Donbass. Earlier, the supporters of the radical movements of the SERB broke in the Moscow screening of the documentary about the Donbass “Flying bullets”.
According to the Russian “Interfax”, the SERB activists in the evening broke into the building “Театр.doc” street Kazakova and pelted the audience with cups liquid with a pungent odor.
According to the employee of the theatre, before the performance of SERB activists were not allowed into the auditorium. During the third part of the play dedicated to the Ukrainian Director Oleg Sentsov, the provocateurs went to the fire escape and from there threw in “a Cup of feces”. Part of the audience, which was bad, left the room. Actors and the other visitors left.
On the website “Театра.doc”they say that the play “War is coming” writers Dmitry Bela, Mark Ravenhill and Elena graminei — a play in three parts, based on real events.
Diary of Lugansk, which is sent to the ordinary citizen—about events of the past two years. At first it seems impossible that the war will suddenly come to their city, but buildings collapse, killing the inhabitants when shelling…
“Your voice”, a signature text of Ravenhill about manipulation and brainwashing.
“Engagement” is a documentary project on the court case of Oleg Sentsov, Oleksandr Kolchenko, Gennady Afanasyev and Alexei Chirniya.
The movement of SERB — nationalist political group, acting on the territory of Russia and Ukraine and well-known attempts of failure of the Moscow opposition rallies, cultural events, as well as attacks on activists and politicians.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, his vision of the Ukrainian-Russian war trying to impose the Russian audience the writer Zakhar Prilepin, who fought on the side of the militants “DNR”. In may this year in Moscow at the Moscow art Theater, where he serves as the Deputy artistic Director, the presentation of a book about the slain leader “DNR” Alexander Zakharchenko. However, much support from the audience “action” is not received.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter