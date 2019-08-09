In Moscow say goodbye to singer Willie Tokarev (video)
In Moscow held a farewell ceremony for the singer Willy Tokarev. According to his representative, a funeral service at the Church of St. Nicholas in Kotelniki will last until 12:00. We will remind, “FAKTY” wrote that Tokarev left his heirs.
In the Internet appeared the video stream of the ceremony.
After completing the funeral procession will go on Kalitnikovskoe cemetery where is buried the artist.
Soviet and American singer Willy Tokarev died in a Moscow clinic on 4 August at the age of 84 years. According to media reports, the singer was suffering from cancer.
