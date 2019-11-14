In Moscow, shot of the world champion on Thai Boxing: live from the place of incident
November 14, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Moscow, the killer shot of the world champion on Thai Boxing Ashot Bolena.
Video captured by surveillance cameras, the network posted a “Mash”. In Bosna several times shot from a pistol when he got out of the car near his home.
According to one version, a 40-year-old athlete was shot because of business. It is reported that the killer a few hours waiting for the athlete. One of the bullets — deadly — hit in the head.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Daniel Zasorin, who opened fire on fellow students in the College of Blagoveshchensk, teachers characterized as “peaceful” and “responsible.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter