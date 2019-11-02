In Moscow shot the main fighter against extremism in Ingushetia: the time of the murder was on video
In Moscow an audacious murder of the head of the Ingush centre for combating extremism.
Ibrahim Alzarqawi was shot in the yard of a house. Surveillance cameras showed that the killer arrived on the scene together with his accomplices, went through the yard, get closer to their victims and shot them several times. To make sure the task is done, was done test shots. Making sure the victim is dead, the shooter got into the car, and BMW together with the accompanying disappeared.
Together with Ibrahim by Alzarqawi was killed by another man. Presumably, it was the brother of the chief of the center “e” Ahmed Oligarchies.
In Moscow, a search of the car, which left the killer. Investigators have two versions of what happened: the murderer could have hired either Alzarqawi personal enemies, or those whom he interfered at the head of the center “e”.
The previous attempt on the life of Alzarqawi was committed in January 2019. Then in the airport region of marine corps air station (Ingushetia) machine the enforcer fired. Died accompanied Alzarqawi police, two people in the car were injured, Oligarchies and his brother were in the front seat of the car, and therefore was not injured.
As previously reported, on 1 October in Moscow in the street killed a knife of the investigator of the Central office sledkoma Russia. And on 29 October in Russia there was a regular shootouts between “thieves in law”.
