In Moscow suburbs unknown persons have opened fire in the barbershop (video)
In a barbershop in Kotelniki Moscow region on August 15, the attacker shot the ceiling and then barricaded. Everyone in the building had to be evacuated. In place of the contracted team. Riot police preparing for a possible assault on the premises.
“The drunk man took one shot from a gun. All the staff and customers fled the barbershop. No one was hurt. Then the man closed in. With the attackers being negotiated. He’s drunk”, the source said, reports the Telegram-channel “Before anyone else. Well, almost”.
As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, riot police cordoned off the area in Kotelniki, where you can see shooting. Data on victims yet.
“With a man, seized the hair salon in Kotelniki negotiations. Right now security forces are trying to negotiate with the invader — perhaps it all happened because of a quarrel with his ex-girlfriend”, — stated in the message channel.
